Protesters march in Rochester Saturday demanding justice for Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 1,000 protesters marched through Rochester Saturday night, demonstrating to demand justice for Daniel Prude and calling for major reforms to the Rochester Police Department.

Activists gathered on Jefferson Avenue, where Prude’s encounter with police occurred, around 6:30 p.m.

After speeches and song, they marched downtown, stopping at the steps of City Hall along the way for more speeches. From there, the demonstration went down State Street where they were met by police.

Windows cracked here at city hall. The group is moving to a church on Fitzhugh St. Police are still on main. pic.twitter.com/DYlhJYK3r1 — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 6, 2020

Crowd has thinned out, some people still gathered near city hall. We saw someone throw something at a city hall window, and many other protesters urged the group to keep moving instead. @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

The group has broken off as police dispersed the crowd. Some are here at city hall. pic.twitter.com/XfSYWcIScs — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 6, 2020

Protestors pushed back. Clouds of gas drifting down State. Many just trying to get the gas out of eyes and mouth @News_8 #DanielPrude #Rochester pic.twitter.com/AckWRN0bVR — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 6, 2020

Protesters backing up on Exchange as police continue to ask cars to move @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JgJyj2IhG0 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

That light is the police line. The have deployed tear gas. The group is still thousands strong and circling up. #DanielPrude #Rochester @News_8 pic.twitter.com/N9RfRmUnWC — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 6, 2020

Police are blocking the entire intersection. They are asking all cars on Exchange St to leave or they will be subject to arrest @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Q8IXhvjWgB — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

Pepper balls and confirmed sighting of tear gas grenade. Loud bangs. Police move line forward. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/eX2Ic4OJuj — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 6, 2020

Intersection of Broad and Exchange. March has encountered police line. Police telling crowd to disperse on speakers. Crowd continues to chant. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/HV7I0zgIRL — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 6, 2020

https://twitter.com/Atyia_Collins/status/1302433552492048391

We’ve moved back to stay safe https://t.co/WygXp7z6Ya — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

Explosions and flashes going off in the crowd @News_8 pic.twitter.com/9R2tNn1KB2 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

Protesters ran into police here on Exchange and Broad. RPD has declared this an unlawful assembly and order group to disperse pic.twitter.com/ZkgDu3woTo — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 6, 2020

Protesters are stopped at the Blue Cross Arena @News_8 pic.twitter.com/nqCcSsqISf — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

Leaving City Hall onto State St. still thousands marching. pic.twitter.com/iEBaGqeUPN — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 6, 2020

On the move on State St https://t.co/D9QE2UHw6y — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

Only part of the crowd here which has grown to thousands @News_8 turning on state st. pic.twitter.com/iOzQi1zIdK — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 6, 2020

March has reached the steps of City Hall. “Whose streets? Our streets!” pic.twitter.com/kCon5Wi1BN — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 6, 2020

The crowd stopped at City Hall, getting ready to move again @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ZsK6i8V7DE — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

Marching down Main St https://t.co/S0W7Is7fk1 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

Continuing down Main:”Daniel Prude: Say his name!” pic.twitter.com/VtblG8X4JY — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 6, 2020

Thousands of protesters starting to march @News_8 pic.twitter.com/coTlhcwsQQ — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 6, 2020

Still here on Jefferson getting ready to march. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/U2KJex1X2b — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 6, 2020

Hundreds gathered at intersection to listen to speakers, reflect, and unite. pic.twitter.com/NSxyqUgZxK — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 5, 2020

Sitting here on jefferson and McCree. pic.twitter.com/66Fdqxd7kp — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

Saturday’s march marks the fourth straight night Rochester has seen demonstrations since activists brought to light the death of Daniel Prude. The protest comes on the heels of a Friday night which saw 11 people arrested and three officers injured.

Attorney General Letitia James announced Saturday. her office would empanel a grand jury as part of her investigation into Prude’s death. Adam Bello (D), the Monroe County Executive, called the move “an important first step” in getting answers.

Mayor Lovely Warren also praised the move, thanking Attorney General James in a statement, the first public comment made by the Rochester mayor since Thursday:

“I thank Attorney General James for taking this action because it is a trying time in Rochester. I ask that the community to allow the AG’s process to go forth on behalf of the Prude family,” the mayor said in a statement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also voiced support of the Attorney General’s development, in a statement Saturday saying:

“Earlier this week, I called for the investigation into Daniel Prude’s death to be expedited. Today, I applaud Attorney General Tish James for taking swift, decisive action in empaneling a grand jury — justice delayed is justice denied and the people of New York deserve the truth.”

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.