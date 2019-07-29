PSP: Motorcyclist sideswiped trooper on horseback after traffic stop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) State Police said a trooper on horseback was sideswiped by a motorcyclist during a traffic stop.

It happened on the 200-block of North Second Street in Harrisburg Sunday around 2:37 a.m.

State Police said the motorcyclist Abraham Rodriguez was riding in a careless manner and almost caused a crash. When the trooper tried to talk to Rodriguiz he rode off sideswiping the trooper and horse.

Neither the trooper nor the horse were hurt.

Troopers were able to arrest Rodriguez after a brief struggle.

He is charged with aggravated assault, feeling and eluding, and driving under the influence.