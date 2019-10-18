PASSHE seeking $100 million to redesign the system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is seeking additional money over the next five years to redesign the struggling system.

Leaders have developed a plan to transform the system. The board of the system voted Thursday to use additional state money to help merge some services and support, enhance online learning, and improve technology for students.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education having enrollment issues causing some financial problems so, in addition to asking for $487 million for its annual state budget request, they will request up to $100 million extra over the next five years to help redesign the system.

The system includes 14 schools across the state. Leaders believe that each school is operating in a different way and if they were all sharing some services, things would be more efficient.

A study was conducted by an outside company about how to turn the system around and the top recommendation was to merge campuses.

They say part of the problem is enrollment. Nearly 100,000 students are enrolled in the system now but that’s a drop of more than 21,000 over the last decade. The hope is that online courses will attract more people.