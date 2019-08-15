Public Safety Demo Day provides free, hands-on safety training

Thursday there is a hands-on event downtown Harrisburg with a focus on safety. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire is partnering with Strawberry Square to celebrate the men and woman who keep us safe year-round.

Public Safety Demo Day is a chance to meet these individuals and better understand what they do, before the day you have to meet them during an emergency. The free event is from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at the Strawberry Square Atrium and Walnut Street between 3rd and 4th streets.

There are 12 organizations participating in the event. They include the Harrisburg Burea Fire Department, Capitol Police K-9 Unit and Dauphin County DA’s office Drone Unit. For a full list of all 12 participating organizations, see the attached PDF.

Strawberry Square is hosting this event because the organization says they’re grateful for those professionals who look after us every day and every time we call for help. They said they think most people take our public safety workers for granted and think that these folks tend to become “invisible” in our daily routine. They’re excited to host Thursday’s event celebrating these men and woman. More details in the official press release below.