Push to base elections off popular vote

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — In 2020 President-Elect Biden won the popular vote nationwide as well as the Electoral Vote but in two of the three previous elections that wasn’t the case.
There is a renewed push at the state capitol to fix the electoral college.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact has 15 state and Washington DC on board, equaling 196 electoral votes.
If they can another 74 electoral votes to join elections will now be won based off of popular votes.
