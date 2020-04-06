Rabies vaccination for pets still required amid coronavirus outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Just like humans, dogs and cats need vaccines too. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is not relaxing the rules for one required vaccine due to the COVID-19.



” During the pandemic, the state is not waiving the requirement for animals to not have an updated rabies vaccination.

Rabies is a huge problem here in the Midstate and so you do need to make sure your animal, your dog or your cat does have an updated rabies vaccine.

We need to keep our pets protected because that, in return, protects people, There are parasites and diseases that can translate to human health,” said Dr. Diane Ford, Co-owner of The Vetting Zoo in Palmyra.

Many veterinarians are putting safety first, by keeping doors locked and instead meeting clients for curbside service before taking them into an exam room.

Ford is only addressing urgent needs, all while social distancing, “No spays no neuters. Only life-saving surgeries, we are all wearing masks to protect each other from each other because there is no way unfortunately, we can do our job without being in close proximity to each other,” said Ford.

The staff is using as little personal protection equipment as possible. “We have masks and gloves. So the reason we are not performing those routine surgeries or procedures is that we need to conserve those in the event they do need to go to our human counterparts. We have already donated some of our masks especially to first responders,” Ford said.