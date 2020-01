One person is dead in a Saturday morning crash on the turnpike’s westbound lanes. According to state police, the accident happened at mile marker 251 around 6:40 a.m. between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Harrisburg East exits.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area. We’re told the person who died, lost control of their car on the wet road, and ran into the back of a commercial vehicle that was on the side of the road.

That’s all the information being released at this time.