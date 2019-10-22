Rainy weather cancels Halloween parades

News
Posted: / Updated:
Halloween candy_410829

Tuesday’s rainy weather is forcing some changes to area Halloween celebrations. Both Paxtang and Camp Hill have cancelled their parades, but will still have activities.

While the parade won’t step off in Paxtang, costume judging will still take place in the Paxtang Borough Gym at 7:15 Tuesday night.

In Camp Hill, in lieu of the parade, costume and pumpkin judging will take place at the Camp Hill Fire House. Registration is from 5 – 5:45 and the winners will be announced at 6 pm.

Camp Hill will also have activities like pumpkin decorating and games in the Community Room following the award presentation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss