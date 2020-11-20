Rapid tests on their way to the Commonwealth as COVID cases rise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Michael Huff, the state’s director of testing and contact tracing says the federal government will deliver nearly 4 million rapid COVID tests to Pa. before the end of the year, the state will prioritize vulnerable people first.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says most Pennsylvanians aren’t cooperating with contact tracing efforts to determine if they’ve been in contact with someone who has coronavirus or has been in contact with someone who has coronavirus.
Huff said we can all help by downloading the COVID Alert Pa app, more than half a million Pa. residents have downloaded the app.
