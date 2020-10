FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —The Pennsylvania Rare Disease Council launched a needs assessment survey to get a better picture of what the 1.2 million Pennsylvanians with rare diseases face. The results of the survey are meant to guide the state’s future policies.

The 10 minute survey will be available online for 18 to 24 months. Here’s a link to the survey.