Rare mosquito-transmitted viral infection has been confirmed in nearby counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture and Health warns Pennsylvanians to take precautionary measures against mosquito bites for themselves and their animals, specifically horses, as the rare mosquito-transmitted viral infection Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been confirmed in Erie, Carbon, and Monroe counties.

EEE is a virus carried by birds. If a mosquito bites an infected bird it can then transmit the potentially fatal virus to humans, horses, and other birds.

Due to the high mortality rate in horses and humans, EEE is regarded as one of the most serious mosquito-borne diseases in the United States.

Through mid-September, there have been 18 cases reported to the CDC from across the country in 2019, with several cases being fatal.

The symptoms of EEE are:

High fever (103º to 106ºF),

Stiff neck,

Headache, and

Lack of energy.

These symptoms typically show up three to ten days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Inflammation and swelling of the brain, called encephalitis, can develop. The disease gets worse quickly, and some patients could end up in a coma within a week. This disease can also be fatal, as three out of every ten people who get the disease die from it.

The onset of symptoms in horses starts with a fever that may reach as high as 106 º F for one to two days. Additional symptoms can include:

Abnormal gait

Aimless wandering

Circling

Difficulty breathing

Drooping ears

Drowsiness

Head pressing

Hyperactivity

Inability to swallow

Paralysis

Restlessness

Sensitivity to sound

Death

Pennsylvania’s recently confirmed cases include a wild turkey, pheasants, and horses. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to take every precaution to protect against this rare, neurological disease and immediately contact their physician or veterinarian if symptoms present.

For more information visit health.pa.gov or agriculture.pa.gov.