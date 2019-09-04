Re-enactment of Battle of Gettysburg may end with 2019

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Gettysburg Anniversary Committee said it doesn’t anticipate organizing or hosting the Civil War: Battle of Gettysburg for the summer of 2020.

The organization behind the annual re-enactments said in a post on its website that after a quarter-century of organizing the annual July observance, it “does not anticipate organizing or hosting a 157th re-enactment.”

Operations Manager Randy Phiel told the Gettysburg Times that he considers the decision more as “hitting the pause button” than the end. He said re-enactments are most successful every five years and that might build anticipation and grow visitor interest, but there are no definite plans to do that.

The logistics involved to hold the event have become increasingly difficult every year.

Aging re-enactors, weather dependence, and varying interest from visitors have made it hard for the participants to make the event worthwhile to continuously maintain.

The group wanted to thank all the supporters in years prior in “making those dusty old history books come alive.”