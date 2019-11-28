Recovery specialists to be at Lancaster DUI checkpoints

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Last Thanksgiving, 14 people were killed in DUI related crashes across the state. In Lancaster County alone, there were 16 crashes involving impaired driving.

Jim Gardill’s job to have a DUI enforcement plan. “We look for everything, we look for alcohol, illicit drugs, street drugs, and prescription drugs,” he said.

This Thanksgiving, Gardill will have an extra set of eyes with him when looking for those driving impaired. Addiction specialists from Blueprints for Addiction Recovery will be joining him at DUI checkpoints.

“We’ll be on scene anytime an officer encounters a substance abuse disorder and that person is looking for help getting into treatment,” CEO for Blueprints, Christopher Dresibach said.

Dresibach began the innovative approach earlier this year and he’s already seen at least one person use it to get sober.

He says recovery specialists do not have influence in getting charges dropped but they can provide an avenue towards sobriety.

“We’re able to help anybody with any substance use disorder,” Dresibach said. “It could be alcohol, meth, heroin, opioids, marijuana, cocaine, you name it we can find a person where they need to go.”

He stressed that the program is voluntary and that his specialists won’t help anyone who refuses treatment. “We’re 100 % here to help people in any case.”