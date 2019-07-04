Reenactors read Declaration of Independence at John Harris-Simon Cameron Mansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Community members remembered the real meaning of Independence Day at the John Harris-Simon Cameron Mansion Thursday.

John Harris Jr. and Benjamin Franklin reenactors read the Declaration of Independence. They then answered questions about the Fourth of July.

“The Second Continental Congress asked that the Declaration be read in public and at as many public forums as possible and John Harris took that seriously,” said David Biser, who portrayed John Harris Jr. “Most of us know the preamble … but there’s so much more to the document.”

The holiday reading has been happening at the mansion for about 10 years.