Regal Cinemas Harrisburg, West Manchester reopen

Regal Cinemas on 42nd Street is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 on March 5, 2021, in New York. Regal Cinemas, the second largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will reopen beginning April 2, its parent company, Cineworld Group, announced Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Regal Cinemas is reopening two locations in the Midstate Friday. It comes as movie theater chains across the country regain hope things will turn around, after suffering record losses.

Regal Harrisburg and Regal West Manchester are welcoming customers again.

Regal Manor in Lancaster and Regal Great Escape at the Harrisburg Mall will open their doors May 14.

Regal Lebanon Valley will start showing movies the following week on May 21.

Like everything else, the news comes with changes and safety measures.

Masks are required everywhere, except when you’re eating and drinking.

People can order food from the app to minimize contact.

Many look forward to their endless refills, but when you go for those now, you’ll be given a new cup or container.

Customers will be asked to leave two seats in between groups.

If you get a ticket and then have COVID symptoms, you’re able to request a refund online.

Regal Cinemas says it’s also increasing fresh air intake by 50 to 100% above normal levels inside auditoriums to help circulate fresh air.

Regal Harrisburg’s first showing is Wrath of Man at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

AMC has had its theaters open for a couple of months and has similar protocols in place.

In Adams County, Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater Cinemas is preparing to open May 21.