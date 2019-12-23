Relative charged for deaths of man, woman in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say two victims were killed in their home by a relative.

Police responded to the home on Wallace Street Saturday night for a report of cardiac arrest.

When they arrived, they found 74-year-old John Fountain and 65-year-old Mary Fountain dead.

It immediately looked suspicious, so police began interviewing witnesses on scene.

38-year-old Levar Fountain was one of those witnesses.

He later admitted he went after the man and woman with a sharp weapon.

Investigators didn’t specify how Levar Fountain is related to the victims.

He’s been charged with 2 counts of criminal homicide.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.