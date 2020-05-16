Relax to Disney classic music during coronavirus pandemic

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – If listening to Disney theme songs takes you to a relaxing place, this is for you.

Calm, the number one app for sleep, meditation and relaxation has added classic Disney songs to its playlist.

The piano instrumentals from movies like Mulan and Cinderella are designed to help users manage stress and sleep better.

IN the last 30 days, the Disney peaceful piano playlist already has 2.5 million streams.

The Calm app averages 100-thousand new users daily, with 80-million downloads to date.

You can find the Disney songs in the music section of the Calm app.

While they can’t guarantee it will help you live happily ever after, if you’re stressed out, t sure couldn’t hurt.