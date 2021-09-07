NEW YORK — One Port Authority Police Officer not only gave her life trying to save others during the Sept. 11 attacks, her heroic acts ensured so many people, who likely would have been trapped in the crumbling towers, survived.

Captain Kathy Mazza, like countless other first responders on that day, put other people’s lives ahead of her own safety.

She could have directed the response of the officers in her command, but she ran towards the tragedy in an effort to save lives.