Carlisle’s Army Heritage and Education Center hosts 9/11 remembrance event

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle hosted a remembrance for the lives lost from the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Organizers say the event was an opportunity to remember those who died 20 years ago and pay tribute to the men and women who have dedicated their lives to keeping the country safe since the attacks.

“Our ceremony today is for all of us for those who lost family, friends or colleagues on September 11, our first responders and gold star parents for uniformed service members and veterans of our nation and our partners among us,” Maj. General David Hill, a Commandant for the U.S. Army War College said.

There was also a wreath-laying ceremony with the Cumberland County Honor Guard.