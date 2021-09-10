Dickinson College in Carlisle honors 9/11 victims with help of ROTC cadets

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In Carlisle, Dickinson College honored 9/11 victims with the help of its ROTC Cadets.

Interim President John Jones and his wife laid a wreath at the flagpole at the center of Dickinson’s campus. One cadet, who was only 2-years-old on September 11, 2001, but still greatly impacted, reflected on what Patriot Day means to her.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“My mom would always tell me the heartbreaking story of the tears that she felt when she heard the news,” Elaina Clancy, Cadet Battalion Commander, Blue Mountain Battalion ROTC, said. “That ingrained in me growing up hearing the heart-wrenching story of 9-11…the selfless service of first responders and members in uniform.”

Elaina also says the U.S. Army’s values, and the selfless sacrifice of the military, inspired her to serve.