Group in Harrisburg gather at local gym to climb stairs to honor 9/11 victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual Harrisburg 9/11 memorial tribute is a type of workout with a deeper meaning.

Over 40 first responders, workers, police officers and others gathered at the Linglestown Golds Gym to climb stairs in honor of the fallen.

The fourth annual event raised money for the Harrisburg Area Community College fund for public safety training.

All first responders climbed for free, others paid a $10 donation to climb for 30 minutes.

“I take part because I think anything I can do to remember those would be great,” Susquehanna Township Police Department’s Brian Aponte said. “I know that the families and what I mean we lost lives. We’re not going to be able to bring those back but anything that we can do to remember if I can participate, I’ll gladly do it.”

Officer Aponte took on this challenge even more fashionably by climbing 911 stairs in full uniform.