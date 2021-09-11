Hampden Township hosts Patriot Day to commemorate 9/11

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Posting of the colors, a flyover of a UH-1 helicopter, were just some of the sights people witnessed at Hampden Township’s Patriot Day.

The ceremony to remember 9/11 on this 20th anniversary was held at the township’s Veterans Park in Enola.

A moving bell ceremony struck five times to remember all first responders on 9/11. Keynote speaker retired Colonel Frank Hancock, who was a battalion commander in Iraq, continued with emotional words.

“Never forget, make sure your kids and your grandkids don’t forget,” Col. Hancock said. “2,977 American people were murdered in under two hours. Never, ever, let them be forgotten.”

The event was well attended, bringing in dozens of people. The event was also hosted by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee, with Harrisburg’s Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines as part of the ceremony.