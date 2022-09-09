JONESTOWN, Pa.(WHTM) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Memorials are already being held all over the country, including at one northern Lebanon County school.

Students at Jonestown Elementry created small yard signs honoring 9/11 for a walking trail spanning at the school and Jonestown Park.

“I think what we are trying to get the kids to understand is that even though there was so much grief and heartache that day a lot of good still came out and we were able to persevere,” teacher Mardelle Bouchette said.

The memerall will be up through the weekend. More memorials in the Midstate can by clicking the link above.