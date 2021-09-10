Lancaster County remembers 52 fallen 9/11 first responders

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 10, Lancaster County remembered some of its fallen heroes. One by one, county commissioners read the names of the 52 Lancaster County emergency first responders who have died in the line of duty, then placed roses in their honor.

This was a somber, powerful experience for those in attendance, especially with the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks on Saturday.

“I think it’s a day for those who were alive at that point. Everybody remembers where they were and what they were doing and how they heard about it,” Greg Noll, Pennsylvania USAR, Task Force 1, said.

Afterward, the county commissioners held a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a moment of silence to remember those fallen heroes.