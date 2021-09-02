List of the crew and passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — United Airlines Flight 93 took off from Newark International Airport and was headed for San Francisco. It was believed that after the hijackers took over the plane, they were headed for an unknown location in Washington, D.C.

The 40 passengers aboard the plane decided to fight back after learning what was going on. They fought the hijackers and forced the plane to be crashed in an open field in Shanksville.

The 40 passengers aboard the plane decided to fight back after learning what was going on. They fought the hijackers and forced the plane to be crashed in an open field in Shanksville.

FLIGHT CREW

Captain Jason M. Dahl

Age: 43 Hometown: Littleton, Colorado Occupation: Captain, United Airlines United Airlines Captain Jason M. Dahl rearranged his September 11 flight schedule so he could take his wife to London for their upcoming fifth wedding anniversary. When he boarded Flight 93 that morning he carried with him, as always, a small box of rocks, a long-ago gift from his son. After 16 years with United, Dahl was a Standards Captain, training and evaluating pilots, in addition to flying assigned trips. Dahl joined the Civil Air Patrol in his native San Jose, California at age 13, and flew solo three years later. He graduated from San Jose State University in 1980 with a degree in aeronautics operations. In September 2001, Dahl was living in Littleton, Colorado with his wife and teenage son.

First Officer LeRoy Homer

Age: 36 Hometown: Marlton, New Jersey Occupation: First Officer, United Airlines LeRoy Homer, the First Officer of Flight 93, grew up on Long Island, New York with a love of planes and flying, earning his private pilot’s license at age 16. After graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1987, Homer served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and later flew humanitarian missions to Somalia. His career with United Airlines began in 1995 while he continued serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, achieving the rank of Major. Homer and his wife settled in Marlton, New Jersey where their first child was born in 2000.

Lorraine G. Bay

Age: 58 Hometown: East Windsor, New Jersey Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines Philadelphia native Lorraine G. Bay loved her job as a United Airlines flight attendant. For 37 years, Bay’s sparkling smile and caring ways put passengers at ease. Although she was one of United’s most senior flight attendants, Bay preferred to work in the coach section. She mentored younger flight attendants and never failed to remember her co-workers and family with special cards and unique gifts. Two of Bay’s colleagues received cards postmarked September 11, 2001. Bay and her husband of 22 years made their home in East Windsor, New Jersey.

Sandy Waugh Bradshaw

Age: 38 Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines Thirty-eight year old Sandy Waugh Bradshaw, a native of Climax, North Carolina, always wanted to be a Flight Attendant, the perfect career for someone who loved meeting people and traveling. After eleven years in the field, she was now flying only two trips per month, allowing her time at home with her two toddlers, her teenage stepdaughter, and her husband, a pilot for US Airways. When faced with the hijack situation on September 11, Bradshaw called United Airlines to report the emergency and describe the terrorists. Then she called her husband in their Greensboro, North Carolina home. He recalls Sandy saying that she and others on the plane were boiling water to throw on the hijackers. As the call ended, she reported that everyone was running up to first class.

Wanda Anita Green

Age: 49 Hometowns: Oakland, California/Linden, New Jersey Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines Wanda Anita Green was a flight attendant with United Airlines for 29 years, fulfilling a dream of flying and seeing the world. According to her mother, Green was one of the first African American flight attendants with United Airlines. Green was a dedicated mother of two children, a church deacon, and active in her community of Linden, New Jersey. She held a degree from Rockland Community College, earned a real estate license, and hoped to open her own real estate office when she retired from flying. Green planned to visit her family in Oakland, California on her layover after the September 11 flight to the West Coast.

CeeCee Ross Lyles

Age: 33 Hometown: Fort Pierce, Florida Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines After six years as a police officer and detective in Fort Pierce, CeeCee Ross Lyles embarked on a new career as a flight attendant, completing her training in January, 2001. The busy mother of two sons and two stepsons enjoyed the travel opportunities of her new job and relished the time at home between flights. Her husband says Lyles was a tough, smart, and caring woman with a strong faith. During the hijacking of Flight 93, Lyles phoned her husband, reaching their answering machine. She told him, “I hope to be able to see your face again, baby. I love you. Good-bye.” In a second call five minutes before the crash, the couple spoke and prayed together. Her husband recalls that she told him, “Tell the boys I love them. We’re getting ready to do it now. It’s happening!”

Deborah Jacobs Welsh

Age: 49 Hometown: New York City, New York Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines As the purser on Flight 93, Deborah Jacobs Welsh was assigned to first class. With more than 25 years of experience with three airlines, she was well-qualified for the role. Welsh was raised in Philadelphia, the eldest of six children. She loved to travel and embraced the cultures of the exotic places she visited. She is remembered as compassionate and thoughtful, often delivering leftover airline meals and warm winter clothing to homeless people in the Manhattan neighborhood where she and her husband lived.

PASSENGERS

Christian Adams

Age: 37 Hometown: Biebelsheim, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany Occupation: Deputy Director, German Wine Institute Reason for travel: Business A Fulbright grant recipient and a well-regarded figure in the wine industry, Christian Adams was en route to San Francisco on September 11 for an event promoting German wines. Holding degrees in viticulture, wine making, and marketing from universities in Germany and from the University of California at Davis, Adams was responsible for worldwide promotion of his country’s wines for the German Wine Institute in Mainz. A colleague recalled Adams’ thoughtful manner and his depth of knowledge of the wine business. Adams, a resident of Biebelsheim, Germany, was survived by his wife and two children.

Todd M. Beamer

Age: 32 Hometown: Cranbury, New Jersey Occupation: Account Manager, Oracle Corporation Reason for travel: Business Todd M. Beamer, an account manager for Oracle, a computer software company, left his Cranbury, New Jersey home on September 11 for a one-day business trip to San Francisco. Beamer was raised in the Chicago area, graduated from Wheaton College, and earned an MBA from DePaul University. Though he worked long hours, Beamer was committed to his family and faith. In the midst of the hijacking of Flight 93, Beamer tried to reach his wife by Airfone. When the call failed, he dialed an operator who says that Beamer calmly provided critical information about events on the plane and relayed messages for his pregnant wife. At Beamer’s request, the operator joined him in praying the Lord’s Prayer. At the end of his call, she says she heard Beamer say to others on the plane, “Are you guys ready? Okay. Let’s roll.”

Alan Anthony Beaven

Age: 48 Hometown: Oakland, California Occupation: Attorney with firm of Berman DeValerio Pease Tabacco Burt & Pucillo Reason for travel: Business Alan Anthony Beaven, 48, practiced law in his native New Zealand, then in England, New York, and most recently, California. After working as a prosecutor for Scotland Yard and as a securities and anti-trust attorney, Alan moved to Oakland, California where he found his niche in environmental litigation. His passions were his family, his spiritual journey, and protecting the Bay Area’s water quality, tirelessly prosecuting violators of the Clean Water Act. On September 11, Alan was flying to California to handle one last case. Then he, his wife, and their young daughter planned to leave for a year’s stay in India where Alan would provide legal advice regarding that country’s pollution and deforestation problems. Beaven is also survived by two sons.

Mark Bingham

Age: 31 Hometown: San Francisco, California Occupation: Owner of The Bingham Group Reason for travel: Business, and to participate in a friend’s wedding Mark Bingham was establishing a new office on the east coast for his California-based public relations firm. The successful and adventuresome executive traveled frequently for both work and pleasure. A former rugby champion at the University of California, Berkeley, Bingham was a valued teammate on the San Francisco Fog, a gay rugby football club. On the morning of September 11, Bingham overslept and nearly missed his flight; he was the last passenger to board. During the hijacking, he phoned his mother reporting that his plane had been hijacked by men who said they had a bomb. In addition to his mother, Bingham was survived by his father and stepmother.

Deora Frances Bodley

Age: 20 Hometown: San Diego, California Occupation: Student, Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, California Reason for travel: Returning from visit with friends Deora Frances Bodley of San Diego, California was the youngest person aboard Flight 93. A junior at Santa Clara University, Bodley loved children and tutored in an afterschool program. Bodley was studying French and psychology, aspiring to become a child psychologist. Remembered as independent and introspective, Bodley loved her family and enjoyed reading and writing. On September 11, she was flying home from a visit with friends in New Jersey. She was survived by her mother, father, step mother, and a sister.

Marion R. Britton

Age: 53 Hometown: Brooklyn, New York Occupation: Assistant Regional Director, U.S. Census Bureau Reason for travel: Business It was Marion R. Britton’s knack for engaging strangers in conversation that launched her 21-year career with the U.S. Census Bureau. As a census enumerator, she sometimes encountered families in need and returned after-hours to deliver food and clothing to them. Colleagues remember Britton’s generosity, her frankness, and her dedication to the Bureau. Britton loved to tell stories and held the family genealogy in her memory. On September 11, Britton, of Brooklyn, New York, now the Assistant Regional Director of the New York office, was flying with co-worker Waleska Martinez to attend a conference in San Francisco. During the hijacking, Britton phoned a long-time friend and tearfully told him it felt like her plane was turning and was going to crash. Britton was survived by her siblings.

Thomas E. Burnett, Jr.

Age: 38 Hometown: Bloomington, Minnesota Occupation: Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Thoratec Corporation Reason for travel: Business Thomas E. Burnett, Jr. had spent most of the past six weeks traveling in his role as Chief Operating Officer of Thoratec, a manufacturer of heart pumps for patients awaiting transplants. The Minnesota native was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and Pepperdine University. Burnett is remembered as bright, driven, principled, and competitive. On September 11, Burnett was returning home to his wife and three daughters in San Ramon, California. Burnett’s phone calls to his wife from onboard hijacked Flight 93 provided vital information to the passengers and crew and revealed the plans they were making to take back the plane. Burnett’s wife recalls him saying, “We have to do something. We can’t wait for the authorities . . . It’s up to us. I think we can do it.”

William Joseph Cashman

Age: 60 Hometown: West New York, New Jersey Occupation: Ironworker, member of Metallic Lathers and Ironworkers Union, Local 46 Reason for travel: Hiking trip William Joseph Cashman of West New York, New Jersey, was traveling aboard Flight 93 with long-time friend Patrick Joseph Driscoll to go hiking in Yosemite National Park. Cashman served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division, studied martial arts and, at night, taught welding to union apprentices. Cashman was proud of the fact that during his 40 years with Ironworkers Local 46, he helped to construct the World Trade Center. The tall, wiry native New Yorker loved spending time outdoors, and often hiked in parks near his home, as well as out west. He was survived by his wife of 31 years who describes her husband as soft-spoken, principled, and strong.

Georgine Rose Corrigan

Age: 55 Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii Occupation: Antiques and collectables dealer Reason for travel: Returning from visit with brother and buying trip for business Georgine Rose Corrigan, a gregarious, optimistic Ohio native, had lived in Hawaii since 1976 when she and her infant daughter re-located and made the island their home. Corrigan worked at dozens of different jobs, many relying on her artistic talent. She became a well-known antiques and collectables dealer, designed jewelry, and developed a line of Christmas ornaments decorated with tropical flowers. Family and friends remember her as a doting grandmother who was “crazy about roses,” a nod to her middle name. On September 11, Corrigan was on her way home from an east coast buying trip and a visit with her brother in New Jersey. She was survived by a daughter.

Patricia Cushing

Age: 69 Hometown: Bayonne, New Jersey Occupation: Retired Service Representative, New Jersey Bell Telephone Reason for travel: Vacation Patricia Cushing was traveling aboard Flight 93 with her friend and sister-in-law, Jane Folger, to visit San Francisco for the first time, a trip the two had been planning for months. Cushing raised five children in Bayonne, New Jersey and was widowed in 1988. The Maryland native retired after 20 years as a Service Representative for New Jersey Bell Telephone. She held season tickets for the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, loved movies and ballet, and played mahjong every week. Her family describes her as a “classy lady” with a strong faith who remained upbeat regardless of the circumstances. Cushing was survived by her children.

Joseph DeLuca

Age: 52 Hometown: Succasunna, New Jersey Occupation: Business Systems Specialist, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Reason for travel: Vacation Joseph DeLuca, a lifelong resident of northern New Jersey, graduated from Jersey City State College and worked at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare for 23 years, designing computer software systems. DeLuca was devoted to his parents and is remembered for his sense of humor and caring ways. He was passionate about sports car racing, edited a sports car newsletter, and loved driving his yellow Morgan roadster. DeLuca’s alter ego was a car-racing feline, immortalized in his syndicated cartoon, “The Adventures of Raymond the Cat.” DeLuca was aboard Flight 93 with his girlfriend, Linda Gronlund, traveling to the wine country of Napa Valley. During the hijacking of their flight, DeLuca telephoned his father to express his love and say good-bye. He was survived by his parents and a sister.

Patrick Joseph Driscoll

Age: 70 Hometown: Manalapan, New Jersey Occupation: Retired Executive Director of Software Development, Bell Communications Reason for travel: Hiking trip When Patrick Joseph Driscoll reached the summit on a challenging hiking trail, he described it as a spiritual experience. On September 11, he and his long-time friend, William Cashman, were traveling to hike in Yosemite National Park. The Manalapan, New Jersey resident was the son of Irish immigrants, grew up in Manhattan, and served four years aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer during the Korean War. He earned an engineering degree from New York University and a master’s degree in computer science from Rutgers University. Joe, as most people called him, retired as the Executive Director of Software Development for Bell Communications and then devoted himself to his church and his community. He and his wife were married for 42 years and had four children.

Edward Porter Felt

Age: 41 Hometown: Matawan, New Jersey Occupation: Computer Engineer and Technology Director, BEA Systems Reason for travel: Business Edward Porter Felt held degrees from Colgate and Cornell Universities and was known as a problem solver and one of BEA’s most accomplished engineers. Felt held two patents in the field of encryption technology. He enjoyed the outdoors and kept fit by swimming laps and running. He was devoted to his wife and two daughters. En route to San Francisco on a last-minute business trip on September 11, Felt’s response to the hijacking was to place a call on his cell phone. Just five minutes before the crash, he dialed 911, reporting, “Hijacking in progress!” and identified himself and his flight.

Jane C. Folger

Age: 73 Hometown: Bayonne, New Jersey Occupation: Retired bank officer, Commercial Trust Reason for travel: Vacation Jane C. Folger, a retired bank officer, was traveling on Flight 93 with her sister-in-law and friend, Patricia Cushing, on a long-anticipated sightseeing trip to San Francisco.The two women lived just blocks from each other in Bayonne, New Jersey and often took day trips together. Strong and resilient, Folger raised six children, then lost a son in the Vietnam War and another son to AIDS, and experienced a painful divorce. As a lifelong resident of Bayonne, Jane knew and loved New York City and, since retiring, traveled there weekly, introducing her six grandchildren to her favorite stores, theaters, museums, and cultural events.

Colleen L. Fraser

Age: 51 Hometown: Elizabeth, New Jersey Occupation: Executive Director, Progressive Center for Independent Living Reason for travel: Attending a seminar Colleen L. Fraser was a passionate and tireless advocate for people with disabilities. A native of Elizabeth, New Jersey, and a graduate of Rutgers University, Fraser helped draft the “Americans with Disabilities Act.” She carried a tiny copy of the Constitution with her to encourage those with disabilities to become their own advocates. At just 4’ 6” tall, Fraser herself relied on a cane and a mobility scooter. On September 11, Fraser was flying to a grant-writing seminar in Reno, Nevada, hoping to become more effective as Executive Director of the Progressive Center for Independent Living. She also served as Vice Chair of the New Jersey Developmental Disabilities Council. Fraser is remembered for her flair, her determination, and for inspiring others. She was survived by her siblings.

Andrew (Sonny) Garcia

Age: 62 Hometown: Portola Valley, CA Occupation: Owner of Cinco Group, Inc. Reason for travel: Business Andrew (Sonny) Garcia savored family life and exuded a deep sense of spirituality and concern for others. Garcia grew up in Sunnyvale, California, and graduated from San Jose State University. He and his wife of 32 years raised three children in Portola Valley. A former air traffic controller with the California Air National Guard and briefly, a purchasing manager for United Airlines, Garcia ran an industrial products supply business, Cinco Group, with his wife. Though he never earned a pilot’s license, he was fascinated with aviation and airplanes. On September 11, he was returning home from a business meeting in New Jersey.

Jeremy Logan Glick

Age: 31 Hometown: Hewitt, New Jersey Occupation: Sales Manager, Vividence, Inc. Reason for travel: Business On September 11, 2001, Jeremy Logan Glick reluctantly left his Hewitt, New Jersey home on business as a sales manager for a Web management company. He relished every moment he had at home with his wife and their three-month-old baby. One of six siblings raised in Oradell, New Jersey, Glick graduated from the University of Rochester and married his high school sweetheart. When confronted with the hijack situation on Flight 93, Glick phoned his wife. She recalls him calmly describing the terrorists and their threats. Glick, a former national collegiate judo champion and black belt, told his wife that the passengers and crew were making plans to rush the terrorists. As their call ended, Glick told his wife he loved her and needed her to be happy.

Kristin Osterholm White Gould

Age: 65 Hometown: New York City, New York Occupation: Medical Journalist Reason for travel: Visiting friends Kristin Osterholm White Gould was a published author and freelance journalist for more than 30 years, primarily writing about medicine and science. She was an intellectual with a creative spirit and wide range of interests, including literature, drama, and writing. A native of Port Washington, New York and a graduate of Cornell University, she traveled the world and was fluent in several languages, including Latin and ancient Greek. Her brownstone on New York’s Upper West Side was filled with books. Gould was a patron of the arts and especially enjoyed live performance. She was in the midst of writing a book about the medical and scientific contributions of Ivy League university graduates. Gould boarded Flight 93 to visit friends in California. She was survived by a daughter.

Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas

Age: 38 Hometown: San Rafael, California Occupation: Consultant and writer Reason for travel: Returning from grandmother’s memorial service On September 11, Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas was returning from her grandmother’s funeral in New Jersey to her home in San Rafael, California. Raised in Houston, the University of Texas graduate had 15 years of marketing and sales experience, and recently left her work as a consultant at Good Housekeeping magazine in order to write a book intended to inspire women to follow their dreams. She and her husband were expecting their first child. When she called her husband from on-board the plane, she left a message saying there was a problem on the flight. She conveyed her love for him and asked him to tell her family that she loved them, too. Grandcolas’ sisters were able to complete and publish her book, You Can Do It: The Merit Badge Handbook for Grown-Up Girls.

Donald Freeman Greene

Age: 52 Hometown: Greenwich, Connecticut Occupation: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Safe Flight Instrument Corporation Reason for travel: Hiking and biking trip Donald Freeman Greene of Greenwich, Connecticut, was headed to Lake Tahoe on September 11 to join his brothers on a hiking and biking trip. An experienced pilot who was licensed at age 14, Greene was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in his adoptive father’s company that manufactured safety products used in aircraft worldwide. Raised in White Plains, New York, Greene held an engineering degree from Brown University and an MBA from Pace University. Greene loved flying, sailing, and skiing. He was passionate about spending time with his wife and two children.

Linda Gronlund

Age: 46 Hometown: Greenwood Lake, New York Occupation: Manager of Environmental Compliance, BMW North America Reason for travel: Vacation Linda Gronlund of Greenwood Lake, New York, was an attorney and engineer for BMW North America working as Manager of Environmental Compliance. Gronlund was a skilled mechanic with a passion for sports car racing. Growing up on Long Island, she was an accomplished sailor. Gronlund was a certified Emergency Medical Technician and held a brown belt in karate. She attended Southampton College of Long Island University and American University’s law school. On September 11, Gronlund was traveling with her boyfriend, Joe DeLuca, to celebrate her birthday touring California’s wine country. When terrorists took over their plane, Gronlund called her sister to express her love, give her the combination to her safe, and say good-bye. Gronlund was survived by her parents and sister.

Richard J. Guadagno

Age: 38 Hometowns: Eureka, California/Trenton, New Jersey Occupation: Project Manager, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Reason for travel: Returning from visit with family Richard J. Guadagno dedicated his life to protecting wildlife and the environment. Growing up in Ewing, New Jersey, Guadagno came to love animals and the outdoors, leading him to a career as a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. After graduating from Rutgers University, he worked for 17 years in refuges in New Jersey, Delaware, Oregon and, finally, Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Northern California where he was a Project Manager. After celebrating his grandmother’s 100th birthday with family in New Jersey, Guadagno boarded Flight 93 to return home. His badge and credentials, identifying him as a federally-trained law enforcement officer, were recovered at the Flight 93 crash site and returned to his parents and sister.

Toshiya Kuge

Age: 20 Hometown: Osaka, Japan Occupation: Student, Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan Reason for travel: Vacation Toshiya Kuge of Osaka, Japan was an athlete and scholar who was determined to become proficient in English and earn a master’s degree in engineering from an American university. He loved American football and was a linebacker in his first year of college at Waseda University where he was an engineering student. On this two-week vacation, and second trip to the United States, the friendly, outgoing college sophomore went whitewater rafting in the Canadian Rockies and visited Niagara Falls and the Statue of Liberty. Kuge traveled alone in order to immerse himself in the English language. Flight 93 was the first leg of Kuge’s journey home. He was survived by his parents and a brother.

Hilda Marcin

Age: 79 Hometown: Mount Olive, New Jersey Occupation: Retired bookkeeper and teacher’s aide Reason for travel: Moving to live with daughter After emigrating with her parents from Germany when she was six years old, Hilda Marcin, 79, settled in Irvington, New Jersey. She married Edward Marcin in 1943, and had two daughters. Marcin worked for twenty years as a fund manager for a waiters’ and waitresses’ union in Newark, New Jersey. After moving to Mount Olive, New Jersey, Hilda began a new career as an instructional aide for special needs children at Tinc Road School in Flanders, New Jersey. The energetic grandmother, widowed in 1979, loved to cook and entertain and is remembered as strong, independent, and organized. The oldest passenger on the plane, Marcin was traveling aboard Flight 93 to live with her daughter in California for the winter months.

Waleska Martinez

Age: 37 Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey Occupation: Automation Specialist, New York Region, U.S. Census Bureau Reason for travel: Business Born in Puerto Rico, Waleska Martinez, 37, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was the “backbone of the family,” according to her father. With a business and computer science degree from the University of Puerto Rico, Martinez came to the States in 1987 to advance her career, but maintained close ties to her family. In thirteen years with the U.S. Census Bureau she rose from clerk to automation specialist for the New York Region. On September 11, Martinez was traveling with co-worker Marion Britton to attend a conference in San Francisco. Martinez loved to cook Italian and Spanish foods for friends and family, played tennis and softball, and enjoyed concerts and dancing. She is survived by her parents, a brother, and a sister.

Nicole Carol Miller

Age: 21 Hometown: San Jose, California Occupation: Student, West Valley College, Saratoga, California Reason for travel: Vacation Family members of Nicole Carol Miller remember her boundless energy and ambition. A dean’s list student at West Valley College in Saratoga, California, she held a part-time waitress job, taught fitness classes at a gym in her hometown of San Jose, and worked out daily. She planned to transfer to California State University to complete her degree. Miller made a last-minute decision to fly to the east coast to vacation with a friend. The couple visited Manhattan landmarks and New Jersey boardwalks and beaches before boarding separate flights to return home. A thunderstorm on the evening of September 10 forced Miller to re-schedule her flight to the next morning. She was survived by her parents, stepparents, and siblings.

Louis J. Nacke II

Age: 42 Hometown: New Hope, Pennsylvania Occupation: Director of Distribution Center, Kay-Bee Toys Reason for travel: Business Travel was not a routine part of the job for Louis J. Nacke II, the director of a New Jersey distribution center for Kay-Bee Toys. The one-day, last-minute business trip on September 11 took him away from his new wife and their home under construction in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Nacke was a weightlifter with a Superman tattoo who enjoyed fast cars and good wine, and loved his teenage sons from a previous marriage. As a child, Nacke moved with his family many times, living in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York, graduating from high school in Philadelphia. “Joey,” as his family knew him, was a loving son and a tough, no-nonsense big brother to his three siblings.

Donald Arthur and Jean Hoadley Peterson

Donald Arthur Peterson Age: 66 Hometown: Spring Lake, New Jersey Occupation: Retired President, Continental Electric Company Reason for travel: Vacation Jean Hoadley Peterson Age: 55 Hometown: Spring Lake, New Jersey Occupation: Retired Registered Nurse Reason for travel: Vacation On September 11, Donald Arthur and Jean Hoadley Peterson were traveling to Yosemite National Park in California for a vacation with Jean’s brother and parents. When they arrived at the Newark airport early that morning, they were offered the opportunity to take Flight 93 instead of their scheduled, later flight. Don was the retired President of Continental Electric Company in New Jersey, while his wife, Jean, had worked as a Registered Nurse and nursing instructor, and was a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician. Volunteerism, driven by deep faith, filled their retirement years. Don worked with men struggling with drug and alcohol dependency; Jean counseled women in crisis pregnancies. They mentored and supported many in their church and community of Spring Lake, New Jersey. Don grew up in South Orange, New Jersey, had an electrical engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and earned an MBA from Rutgers University. In addition to her nursing degree from the University of Rochester, Jean held a master’s degree in education from Columbia University. When the Petersons married in 1984, each had three children from a previous marriage. Don’s personal Bible was recovered at the Flight 93 crash site, complete with a handwritten list of men for whom he was praying.

Mark David Rothenberg

Age: 52 Hometown: Scotch Plains, New Jersey Occupation: Owner, MDR Global Resources Reason for travel: Business Mark David Rothenberg of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, was an intense, successful businessman accustomed to frequent flights to Asia for his importing business, MDR Global Resources. He always flew first class and enjoyed conversing with people on the long international flights. He had an amazing memory for numbers and a mind like a calculator. Rothenberg was raised in Brooklyn, New York, graduated from Franklin & Marshall College, and went to work in the family glassware business. Though he worked long hours, “Mickey,” as he was known to friends and family, was devoted to his wife and two daughters. On September 11, Rothenberg was traveling to Taiwan.

Christine Ann Snyder

Age: 32 Hometown: Kailua, Hawaii Occupation: Arborist and Project Manager, The Outdoor Circle Reason for travel: Returning from a conference A native of Hawaii, Christine Ann Snyder was a Project Manager and certified arborist for The Outdoor Circle, Hawaii’s oldest nonprofit environmental group. According to her family, the beautification of Hawaii was her profession, pride, and joy. During her six years with The Outdoor Circle, Snyder supervised volunteers in planting trees and worked to protect trees and landscapes from development. She held a degree in political science from the University of Hawaii. On September 11, she was returning from the National Urban Forestry Conference in Washington, D.C., and an impromptu, first-time visit to New York City. A connecting flight in San Francisco would have taken Snyder home to Kailua, Hawaii and her husband of just three months.

John Talignani

Age: 74 Hometown: Staten Island, New York Occupation: Retired Bartender Reason for travel: Death in the family John Talignani, a family man dedicated to his late wife and her three sons whom he helped to raise, was born in Italy and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. The World War II Army veteran once owned a taxi and a pizzeria, and retired after 20 years as a bartender and steward at Manhattan’s Palm restaurants. In his retirement, Talignani, now of Staten Island, enjoyed time with family and was a devoted New York Mets fan.The end of Talignani’s life was doubly tragic: he boarded Flight 93 to join family in California where his stepson had been killed and his daughter-in-law seriously injured in an automobile accident on their honeymoon.

Honor Elizabeth Wainio