(WHTM) — Twenty-one years ago, on Sept 11, 2001, America was changed forever due to the attacks that killed almost 3,000 innocent people at the World Trade Center, The Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

All around the Midstate, there are memorial services planned to remember the lives lost and the heroes who helped thousands on that day. abc27 has compiled a list of these services planned for around the Midstate.

All events are on Sunday, Sept. 11 unless noted.

Cumberland County

Hampden Township 9/11 Ceremony 4345 Marketplace Way, Enola. Starts at 2 p.m.



Lancaster County

Manheim Township Police and Fire Rescue 9/11 Remembrance Workout 200 Oregon Road, Lititz. Starts at 9 a.m. More info can be found here



9/11 Stair Climb Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 North Prince Street, Lancaster Onsite registration starts at 8 a.m., The opening Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Climb is 9:15 a.m. -11:30 a.m. More information can be found here

