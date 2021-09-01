Skip to content
PHOTO GALLERY: The Events of September 11, 2001
Remembering 9/11
Posted:
Sep 1, 2021 / 01:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 1, 2021 / 01:37 PM EDT
Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox!
Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!
A view of the Manhattan skyline including the World Trade Center during the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows August 24, 1997 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Allsport/Getty Images)
Picture dated 08 November 1992 of the World Trade Center Twin towers in New York. The Twin Towers collapsed 11 September 2001 after two planes crashed into it during a terrorist attack.
AFP PHOTO RONAN ROBERT / AFP PHOTO / RONAN ROBERT (Photo credit should read RONAN ROBERT/AFP via Getty Images)
United Airlines Flight 175 Boeing 767-200 jet approaches south tower of World Trade Center, New York City. (Sept, 11 2001/Copyright 2001 The Associated Press)
A fiery blasts rocks the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
People watch World Trade Center burn September 11, 2001 after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the twin towers in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The south tower collapses as smoke billows from both towers of the World Trade Center, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Jim Collins)
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
People flee the falling South Tower of the World Trade Center on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
A stunned President George W. Bush looks past Chief of Staff Andrew Card after Card told the President about the planes crashing into the World Trade Center in New York City, during Bush’s visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Smoke comes out from the west wing of the Pentagon building September 11, 2001 in Arlington, Va., after a plane crashed into the building and set off a huge explosion. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Firefighters walk towards one of the tower at the World Trade Center before it collapsed after a plane hit the building September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)
People flee lower Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, following a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)
Dust and debris fill the air as one of the World Trade Center towers collapses after a plane hit the building September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)
People make their way amid debris near the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
Survivors of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks make their way through smoke, dust and debris on Fulton St., about a block from the collapsed towers, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 in New York. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
Smoke billows from where the World Trade Center twin towers stood September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
Firemen walk through a dust and debris covered street in lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. Two jet planes were crashed into the twin towers, collapsing them and covering the area with the debris.(AP Photo/Richard Cohen)
A lone firefighter moves through piles of debris at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Two Planes crashed into the upper floors of the World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday morning, collapsing both 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Graham Morrison)
Collapsed section of Pentagon building from crash of American Airlines Boeing 757 jet, Arlington, Virginia, video still (Sept 11, 2001/Copyright 2001 The Associated Press)
Smoke and flames rise over the Pentagon late into the night September 11, 2001 following a suspected terrorist crash of a hijacked commercial airliner into the Pentagon in Arlington, VA. The attack came at approximately 9:40 a.m. when a plane originating from Washington D.C.”s Dulles airport, was flown into the southern side of the building. (Photo by Bob Houlihan/U.S. Navy/Getty Images)
Investigative personnel search the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93 looking for debris and evidence, including the plane’s flight recorder, 12 September 2001 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The hijacked plane crashed killing all 45 people on board. AFP PHOTO/David MAXWELL (Photo credit should read DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
US flag flies over crash site of United Airlines flight 93 Boeing 757-200, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, photo (Sep 16, 2001/Copyright 2001 The Associated Press)
The sun is reflected off a New York office building and into the rising smoke from the site of the collapsed World Trade Center 17 September 2001. Rescue and clearing efforts continue on the site as business resumes in much of the financial district for the first time since the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center 11 September. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
A crane lifts a large piece of rubble from the debris of the World Trade Center 17 September, 2001 in New York City. Rescuers continue to search the rubble for survivors after terrorists destroyed the World Trade Center towers 11 September, 2001. AFP PHOTO/Doug KANTER (Photo credit should read DOUG KANTER/AFP via Getty Images)
A Surveillance Camera Photographs Two Men Identified By Authorities As Suspected Hijackers Mohammed Atta (R) And Abdulaziz Alomari (C) As They Pass Through Airport Security September 11, 2001 At Portland International Jetport In Maine. Authorities Say The Two Men Took A Commuter Flight To Boston Before Boarding American Airlines Flight 11, Which Was One Of Four Jetliners Hijacked On September 11 And One Of Two Which Were Crashed Into New York City’s World Trade Center. (Photo By U.S. Navy/Getty Images)
A makeshift memorial stands 10 March 2002, at a site overlooking the field where United Airlines flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on 11 September, 2001. The six-month anniversary of the attacks will be marked 11 March. AFP Photo/David MAXWELL (Photo credit should read DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
Sign hangs on September 11th memorial wall, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, video still (Sep 11, 2002/Copyright 2002 The Associated Press)
Construction at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Thursday July 22, 2003. The September 11th commission said none of the government’s efforts to thwart a known threat from al-Qaida had “disturbed or even delayed” Osama bin Laden’s plot in the panel’s 567-page final report on the attacks. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
A blue light illuminates the Pentagon September 10, 2006 in Arlington, Virginia. The Pentagon plans to also beam 184 lights skyward for each of the victims of the attack on the Pentagon September 11, 2001 during the nights of September 10th and 11th to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the terror attacks on the United States. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)
‘Tribute in Light’ illuminates the sky over Manhattan, Monday, Sept. 11, 2006 in New York, marking the fifth anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh)
Flight 93 Hero Flag at United Flight 93 crash site, during sunrise remembrance for five year anniversary of September 11th terrorist attacks, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, photo (Sep 11, 2006/Copyright 2006 The Associated Press)
Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial participate in a remembrance commemorating the sixth year anniversary of September 11th terrorist attacks, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, photo (Sep 10, 2007/Copyright 2007 The Associated Press)
Work continues on the concrete core of 1 World Trade Center, the Freedom Tower, which is being constructed at ground zero December 9, 2008 in New York City. Five of the men accused of planning the September 11, 2001 attacks withdrew their offer to plead guilty to murder in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba after they were informed the plea would prevent them from receiving the death sentence. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People watch as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on television at the Planet Hollywood Times Square about the death of accused 9-11 mastermind Osama bin Laden May 1, 2011 in New York City. Bin Laden has been killed by US forces in Abbottabad, near Islamabad, Pakistan almost a decade after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and his body is in possession of the United States. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The tower known as One World Trade Center rises above the National September 11 Memorial in New York early Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2012. Tuesday marks is the 11th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Port Authority Police Officer Donna Przybyszewski takes a moment to herself before family members are let in for the memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Sept. 11, 2014. This year marks the 13th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and on Flight 93. (AP Photo/POOL, Andrew Burton)
A family member touches the name of Mark Bingham during the 13th anniversary ceremonies commemorating the September 11th attacks at the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Monument September 11, 2014 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This year marks the 13th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and on Flight 93. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Defense Secretary Ash Carter, right, bows his head during a wreath ceremony at a memorial for the 14th anniversary of the September 11th attack, Friday Sept. 11, 2015, at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, lead the Families of Flight 93 down a path to a 17-ton boulder that marks the crash site of United Flight 93 following the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial Service at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, the 18th anniversary of the attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Volunteers Jayne Wagner of Shanksville, Pa., left, and Judy Brant of Indian Lakes, Pa., ring bells as part of the Name Presentation and Ringing of Bells Remembrance of crew and passengers on United Flight 93, during the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pa., attended by Vice President Mike Pence, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
