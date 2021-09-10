Remembering 9/11: Gov. Wolf commemorates 20th anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered, in remembrance of the victims of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and in honor of Patriot Day, that all United States and the Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lower to half-staff.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. They will remain in half-staff until sunset on the same day. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate, as well.