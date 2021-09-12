Remembering 9/11: How Midstate military bases responded to maintain security

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is home to a number of military bases that felt the impact of the 9/11 attacks.

When the terrorist attacks stunned America 20 years ago, the Carlisle Barracks and Army War College joined the world in shock and horror as they kept their eyes glued to the coverage of plane crashes in New York, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pa.

“It was a beautiful day at Carlisle Barracks. We were hosting a large group of World War II veterans who were here to dedicate a Battle of the Bulge monument. Those soldiers who had fought to safeguard freedom in Europe,” War College Public Affairs Officer Dr. Carol Kerr said.

In the months and years to come, military and civilian routines at the Barracks changed. Gates and guards and new security measures were added.

“We kept all our services going but now you had to show your ID card,” Kerr said.

Among the hundreds affected: local veterans and retirees and their families who rely on the base for services.

“We worked very closely with our community leaders and community volunteers to keep this base safe without affecting our neighbors’ way of life,” Kerr said.

Colonel Kimo Gallahue is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, where the military’s cream of the crop hone in on and showcase their leadership skills. A veteran of combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, he’s now the Deputy Commandant at the Carlisle Barracks, where much of the focus has been and will continue to be the War on Terror.

“So the program is about taking the time and the investment in the individual and developing for the challenges and jobs ahead,” Gallahue said.

Col. Gallahue says service to his country in the recent decades has been a good fit, especially when receiving feedback from the people he serves.

“I just walked downtown to pick up my guitar that was being worked on and got two people walk up to me and say ‘thank you for your service,'” Gallahue said.