Rental Assistance Workshop available for Pennsylvanians facing eviction

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Now that the federal eviction moratorium ended, some Pennsylvanians may be faced with eviction. Local officials in Dauphin County are holding a Rental Assistance Workshop Tuesday, to help people with the application process and prioritize applications with pending evictions.

State Representative Patty Kim is teaming up with the Dauphin County Commissioners to provide up to six months of rent and utility assistance. The Pennsylvania Department of Human services said as many as 400,000 Pennsylvania households could be at risk of eviction when the moratorium ended July 31.

For Tuesday’s workshop, attendants must bring:

Proof of income Provide any of the following: 2020 Tax Return, current 30 days’ worth of paystubs, unemployment compensation statement, W-2’s, or bank statements that demonstrate regular income.

Full lease or rental agreement Lease/agreement must be fully completed, signed, and dated by all parties.

Rent ledger Can come directly from the landlord and must show each charge for each month owed.

Utility ledger Can come directly from the utility provider and must show each charge for each month owed.

Proof of identification Government issued photo ID, driver’s license, passport, or birth certificate.



Commissioners ask participants to provide all eviction paperwork, utility shut-off notices, or late rent notices if applicable. You can register for the workshop by calling (717) 963-1673.