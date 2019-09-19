Representative Keefer to unveil bill to combat encouraging suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican Representative Dawn Keefer will discuss her bill called “Shawn’s Law” in honor of Shawn Shatto Thursday morning.

Shawn, the 25-year-old York County woman, took her own life after she received a step-by-step guide on how to commit suicide from an online chat forum.

Keefer’s bill would increase criminal penalties on those who encourage another person to commit suicide.

Keefer will be joined by Shawn’s parents, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Barker from the York County DA’s Office, York County Coroner Pam Gay, and other proponents of the bill.

The event will take place at the main Rotunda of the state Capitol at 10 a.m.

It will be live-streamed at www.RepKeefer.com.

