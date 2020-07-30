Republican Commissioners push for students to be back in school in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) – During an update on the coronavirus pandemic, elected Republican Leaders in Lancaster County stood firm saying that students in the county should be back in the classroom.

Commissioners said they recently delegated $3.5 million in Federal Cares Act money for the 16 districts in the county to get personal protective equipment.

“We don’t want to see our students across Lancaster County slide academically,” Josh Parsons, a Republican Commissioner, said. “We need to do it in a safe way and a prudent way to protect both staff and students, but the science is on the side of sending students back.”

When it comes to testing for COVID-19, a representative for the largest healthcare provider in Lancaster County said recently about 6% of the people tested for the virus have had it.

Dr. Michael Ripchiski, Chief Clinical Officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, also said it appears that the average age of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County is getting younger.

Ripchinski said in April the average age of someone with the virus was 52-years-old, but he said it’s now 45-years-old.

Ripchinski said health experts can’t point to just one reason for that happening.

“We’re doing a lot of work in our contact tracing,” Ripchinski explained. (We’re asking) where you could have gotten it, and from whom. Some of it’s family related and some of it’s vacation related, some of it’s contacts of contacts in families.”

Commissioners said they’re also still trying to navigate the largest small business recovery plan in county history.

Republican Commissioner, Ray D’Agostino, said the county is about to dish out $15-million dollars in Federal Cares Act money for businesses with less than 100 employees.

“After months of lock down, being on the edge about the prevalence of the virus, and other not so good news, hope and a feeling of some relief is returning here in Lancaster County,” D’Agostino said.

