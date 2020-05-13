Republicans to Gov. Wolf: Enough is enough!

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, the dome caps the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. It takes hundreds of millions of dollars a year for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to maintain what is one of the country’s largest legislative staffs, a small army with a voracious appetite for food, shelter, transportation, office supplies and computer equipment. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Republican representatives issued a joint statement Wednesday in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement that counties challenging his reopening plan will not be eligible for federal stimulus funds.

Here is the full statement:

“In a statement issued on Monday, Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf insulted residents across the Commonwealth by threatening to withhold millions of federal dollars from counties that challenge his arbitrary color-coding system for reopening the state. We remind the Governor these funds were appropriated by Congress for all of Pennsylvania’s counties, not just those who will bend to his will.



Contrary to the Governor’s assertion that individuals who choose to open their stores are surrendering to Coronavirus, these brave individuals are standing strong in an effort to financially weather this storm—to keep delivering paychecks to their employees, to put food on the table, and to provide services to their communities. To suggest otherwise is a slap in the face to the millions of Pennsylvanians who are simply trying to make ends meet.



The Governor’s rhetoric is irresponsible and continues to put miles of distance between Pennsylvania and a solution. He needs a reality check and more sensitivity to the hardships that families across the Commonwealth are experiencing as a result of his continued shutdown. Enough is enough.”

In a Monday press conference, Governor Wolf matched the defiance of county commissioners, state lawmakers, district attorneys and sheriffs who said they are moving to the yellow phase of re-opening on Friday with or without the governor’s blessing. He called them deserters in the face of the enemy.

“To those politicians who decide to cave in to this Coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act,” Wolf said.

Top Stories: