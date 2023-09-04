Calls went out for an overturned kayak several hundred yards off of Shades Beach around 2:30 P.M. this afternoon.

According to an eyewitness on the scene, crews identified a yellow kayak in the water, but there was no one inside. Shortly following, the kayak’s owner was found in the water with a lifejacket on and was taken to shore by first responders, who were working on choppy conditions.

Those conditions were so rough that the emergency services boat began to take in water and was beached, which rendered the rescue boat useless.

First responders said the victim suffered a head injury, but due to where the rescue boat was beached, access was limited by the landscape and cliffs surrounding the beach. Stat Medevac was called to assist but had no way to land, so the victim was placed on a stretcher and airlifted to UPMC.

Meanwhile, other emergency crews came for the stranded first responders.

The status on that victim is unknown at this time.