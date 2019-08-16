Residents concerned about proposed Sheetz in Lower Allen Twp.

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Lower Allen Township are concerned about a proposed Sheetz.

The Sheetz would take over space currently occupied by a Gulf Station off I-83 in Lower Allen Township.

The new gas station would be bigger. It would be 6,000 square feet and would have more gas pumps and a drive-through.

It is much larger than zoning laws allow so Sheetz needs approval from the township.

People who live nearby in Allendale say their children walk to school and the expected traffic increase is troubling.

A township meeting was supposed to address it but Sheetz asked for a delay to give it time to address neighbors concerns.