Restaurant Report: Food stored on floor, dirty knives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found dirty knives and food stored on the floor during food safety inspections this week.

La Union International Market, in the Southgate Shopping Center in Chambersburg, was out of compliance with five violations. Inspectors reported they found raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler, and several foods were stored directly on the floor rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Great Wall on Ritner Highway in Carlisle was out of compliance with 10 violations. Inspectors observed chicken thawing in the hand washing sink, several personal medicines were stored with food above the prep area in the kitchen, and knives stored on the magnetic strip were not clean, according to the report.

Joboy’s Brew Pub on East Main Street in Lititz was out of compliance with 12 violations. The report says an inspector saw an employee insert a thermometer into food without first sanitizing it. Bags of cooked macaroni and a pot of cheese sauce were found cooling at ambient temperature, which is not an approved method, according to the report.

Restaurants with no violations include Alicia’s Deli on Pine Street in Harrisburg, Light’s Diner on North Eighth Street in Lebanon, and Mean Cup on Harrisburg Avenue in Lancaster.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.