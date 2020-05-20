Restaurants impacted by COVID-19 make changes to keep business running

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)- Many businesses operating in red phase counties are trying to figure out how to keep business going. Farid Soulimani, owner of Au Bon Lieu French Creperie relies on take-out and delivery, but it hasn’t been enough. Since mid-Mark Soulimani’s income has dropped 80% and had to layoff his employees.

“Some businesses in this era of COVID-19 will suffer more and longer than others,” said Soulimani. “Any business that relies on gathering, we’ll suffer for a long time because there’s always a big portion of people who will not have the confidence to go and sit down and you can’t sit down and eat with your mask on.”

Despite his challenges, Soulimani knows it’s not just his business suffering. There’s a sign outside of his shop, encouraging people to come in for a free crepe if they don’t have a meal.

“I’m planning to stay as long as I can,” said Soulimani. It’s not time for fun, it’s time for hard work.”

Just down the street, The Hershey Pantry is working hard and finding new ways to serve customers once the county goes from yellow to green.

“As you can see, we’re standing in our new little lovely location that we’re still working on,” said Mary Brady, office manager of The Hershey Pantry. “We’re calling it a little pop-up picnic area so we can serve all of our customers, but spread out more.”

The Hershey Pantry is also redoing and painting an outdoor garage to seat customers and spreading out tables on the back patio.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we are going to continue to try and do out best and do our hardest,” said Brady”