Restrictions on restaurants, gyms, extracurricular activities to ease Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a move that pleasantly surprised one restaurant owner who spoke with ABC27 News off-camera, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) announced Wednesday he would not extend the commonwealth’s ban on indoor dining beyond its original expiration date this coming Monday at 8 a.m.

Gyms will also be able to re-open legally, and schools will be able to offer extracurricular activities. All other restrictions (such as mask rules) previously in place — before the heightened restrictions went into effect Dec. 12 — will remain in effect.

Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine noted plateauing rates of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, although they also faced pressure from Republican lawmakers and hard-hit restaurants. Epidemiologists have previously spoken to ABC27 News of national and global correlations between indoor dining and COVID-19 case rates.

In another key change, Wolf ordered healthcare providers, such as hospitals, with access to COVID-19 vaccine doses, to reserve 10 percent of their doses for “non-affiliated providers” such as ambulance workers who serve the hospitals but are not employed by them. Last week, Levine asked hospitals to “reach out to” such providers, but the set-aside requirement is new.

In a briefing notably more upbeat than those earlier in December, Wolf and Levine mixed caution with optimism. “I don’t want Pennsylvanians to have false expectations” about the vaccines, Wolf said. “We anticipate that it’s going to be months, not weeks until the vaccine is available … to the general public.”

The state also began reporting COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on a county-by-county basis. So far, these are the numbers of people who have received their first of two vaccine doses in the Midstate’s 10 counties: