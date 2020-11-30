Retailers: Cyber Monday expected to be largest online sales day ever

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Retailers are expecting this year’s Cyber Monday to break all previously held records for online shopping in a single day.

Last year, Americans spent $9.4 billion on Cyber Monday. This years forecast could show as much as a 35 percent increase, which would make Monday the largest online sales day ever.

The pandemic changing not just how we shop this holiday season, but also why.

One online shopper said “This is a moment where people are gifting and giving to their friends and family as a way of boosting their spirits.”

Retailers believe Monday’s forecasted success is due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic which makes sense in a time of social distancing.

As many are expecting reduced foot traffic in brick and mortar stores, those with mobile apps are out ahead.