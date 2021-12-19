Retired NFL player Robert Tate hosts bowling party in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Harrisburg football star and retired NFL player continues to give back.

Robert “Pint” Tate hosted a bowling party and winter coat collection at ABC Lanes in Harrisburg.

Tate who played nine seasons in the NFL for the Vikings, Cardinals, and Ravens says more than 60 kids participated and 150 winter coats were donated.

“We have great people out here, including Chris Franklin of the Harlem Globetrotters,trying to do good things and giving back in Harrisburg,” Tate said.

The Robert Tate Foundation has been a part of the Harrisburg community for more than a decade.