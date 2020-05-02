Rising temps pose increases risk to farmers

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – As temperatures continue to rise, a new study shows temperatures continue to rise. A new study shows that farmers could face harsher work conditions.

Right now, farmers experience an average of 21 days a year where temperature exceeds safety standards, which is about 80 degrees.

The study suggests that number could nearly double to 39 by 2050, if there’s global warming of two degrees celcius.

If temperatures increase by four degrees celcius, there could be 62 unsafe days by 2100.

Researchers from the University of Washington and Stanford University made these projects from looking at agricultural hotspots in California, Washington, Oregon, and Florida.