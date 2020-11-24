CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid announced Tuesday is it expanding its no charge COVID-19 testing program through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Testing will be available to any individual 13 years of age or older, which is expanded from the previous 18 year old age limit.
Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing locations utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. At all testing locations, adult patients will be required to provide government-issued identification and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Testing will be temporarily unavailable at Rite Aid sites on Thanksgiving and Friday, November 27. Testing will resume on Saturday, November 28.
TOP STORIES
- Rite Aid receives new funding for COVID-19 testing, will provide free tests for anyone age 13 and up
- Department of State certifies Pennsylvania Presidential Election results, Joe Biden wins by over 80,000 votes
- Are dining tents a safe way to eat out during the pandemic?
- abc27 Weather Winter Outlook for 2020-21: How much snow?
- Newsfeed Now: GSA authorizes start of transition process; New tech for organ donation could save thousands