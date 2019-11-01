Road conditions the morning after severe storms

Flooding terrorized many major roads in the Midstate Thursday during Halloween night. Police say as of Friday morning most of the issues that remain are on some side streets, downed trees and power lines from the soil becoming too saturated. Most of the major roads have cleared due to flooding.

Last night some traffic issues due to flooding included:

Dauphin County – Maclay Street by the farm show complex. Multiple feet of water and cars stalling out. We’re told this is a problem spot because the land divot’s, which catches leaves and clogs the drains

Dauphin County – I-83 north in Harrisburg had multiple feet of water. I-83 between the Jonestown and Union Deposit exit became impassable and was shut down

Cumberland county, Route 15 in Camp Hill. Water pooling in the intersections and causing dangerous driving conditions

York County – Flooding reports in Fairview Township

Again, as of Friday morning the above traffic incidents are clear.


