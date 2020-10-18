Robberies and car chase from Lancaster to Cumberland County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A string of robberies and a car chase involving towns and highways across the midstate. It all started in Lancaster County and ended in Cumberland County.

It ended here, at the interchange of 11, 15 and 581, but police say it started at the Tanger outlet mall in Lancaster where the Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors stores were robbed. Then the Ralph Lauren at the Tanger in Hershey where an employee was pepper sprayed. By then, police across midstate PA were on alert.

Police then received a report of a robbery at the Ulta in Lower Paxton township. A few hours later, little sign there of what had happened inside. The action had quickly shifted back to the roads. Down 83 through Swatara, where the suspects brushed other cars and finally to camp hill. Where Lower Paxton Police, in an unmarked unit, managed to box in the suspects’ car. They wouldn’t get out, so in went a police dog.

According to police, the subject continued to resist the k9, but he k9 was able to bit him successfully, however he continued to kick the k9. The dog prevailed, and the suspects went to jail.

One stopping at the hospital with what police said were minor injuries. Police credited the inter-agency cooperation with the fact that this all somehow ended without serious injuries.

We’re told, one of the officers suffered minor injuries cuts to his hand.

No identity yet for the suspects.