Rollover crash kills 1 on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police said one person was killed after a rollover crash on Route 30.

East Hempfield Township Police said they responded to a report of a one-car crash on Route 30 Eastbound in the area of Running Pump Road around 6:20 a.m. Sunday in East Hempfield.

Officers said the driver, Anthony Whitfield, was traveling east when he left the highway, struck an embankment, and rolled over multiple times.

Whitfield was the only person in the car. Police said he died of his injuries. He was 29-years-old.