Root’s Country Market & Auction adjusting during pandemic, planning for larger crowds

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Root’s Country Market and Auction has been a mainstay Tuesday institution outside Manheim for 95 years. As the open-air market gets close to hitting the century mark, regulars are having to adjust.

“I’m going by look,” shopper Debbie Davis said. “I’m not touching it unless I know I’m going to buy that particular thing.”

Nearly 200 stand owners at Root’s have been forced to close because of Governor Wolf’s orders.

Market master Tom Longenecker said customers are required to wear masks and that signs mounted to remind social distancing.

Longnecker said they’re doing their best to enforce it.

“It all comes down to people and what they want to do themselves,” he added. “You can’t police everybody all the time. We do what we can and the public is up to doing what they should.”

Longenecker said stand owners who remain closed are independent business owners and that the decision to reopen is solely theirs.

“They make the calls for their own companies, for their own employees,” he said. “We’re waiting to hear from them when they feel like they can come back.”

Another adjustment Root’s has made is offering personal shopping for customers.