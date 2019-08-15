LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Root’s Market vendor will be serving a prison sentence for groping a woman at his stand last year.

Zhong Wu Shan was escorted from Lancaster County Court in handcuffs Wednesday when he was sentenced to one to 23 months in prison for misdemeanor indecent assault.

Shan, 38, sold purses and wallets at Root’s when he groped a female customer July 31 of last year.

Shan first made comments about the woman’s appearance, asking if she had a boyfriend. When the woman asked for the price of a wallet, Shan hugged the woman, put his hand into her dress and said, “If you let me do this, you can have it for free.”

The victim, a life-long county resident who often frequents Root’s, said in court Wednesday that she should not have to feel on guard in broad daylight, especially in her hometown.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick won the trial conviction in May, asked the judge to order a prison term to send a message that unsolicited inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated in the community.

ADA Haverstick said it is unacceptable that a woman cannot walk in a public space without fear that she will be violated, noting that Shan continued to not take any responsibility for what he did.

When questioned by police about the incident, Shan’s advances for the wallet, he said, “That’s the deal.”

Shan testified at trial he only touched her shoulder.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. said he had no doubt the woman was assaulted and with no justification for what Shan did.

Shan has been ordered to register his whereabouts with police, under Megan’s Law, for 15 years.