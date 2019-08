PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT says Route 11 and 15 are reopened Tuesday after being closed for hours due to a two-vehicle accident that sent at least one injured to the hospital.

The accident occurred near the Little Buffalo area of Perry County. PennDOT said that a helicopter was called to airlift someone who was injured in the crash.

There is no information at this time about how many people were injured.