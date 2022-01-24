Royalton neighbors shocked after a house fire leaves one man dead

ROYALTON, Pa. (WHTM) — 67-year-old William Hardy lived in the home and died of burns. Middletown firefighter Shawn Menear was rescued from the rubble after the second floor collapsed.

Several drivers were passing by slowly as yellow caution tape surrounds what’s left of a home on the corner of Water Street in Royalton, Dauphin County.

“We went to the window and looked out there were fire trucks everywhere people everywhere yeah it was really sad to watch,” David Lewallen said.

Emergency crews say they found 67-year-old William Hardy on the first floor.

“Ah, it was a sad moment to see anybody have to go through something like that,” Lewallen said.

Neighbors say they can’t believe something like this happened so close to where they live.

“I heard all kinds of fire trucks going by I didn’t know it was in my neighborhood I knew it had to be close by,” George Pfeil said.

Chris Hamilton was there and caught images of bright flames and thick smoke.

“And I mean it’s just devastating to actually look back at this house and see that devastation was caused by this unfortunate fire,” Hamilton said.

Delores and her son Samuel live across the street from Bill. Delores says she heard a loud boom and knew something wasn’t right.

“I felt the heat coming off of it,” Samuel Biesecker said.

“It was terrible yeah it was devasting because we’re a closely-knit neighborhood and we care for each other we try to help each other,” Delores Biesecker.

Middletown firefighter Shawn Menear was flown to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. His condition has not been released.