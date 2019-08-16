Rutter’s first to have VGTs in Pa.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Rutter’s announced that they have opened the first room for Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs), within a qualified establishment in Pa.

Rutter’s Susquehanna Trail location in York County opened the VGT room at noon Friday but says the ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place next Tuesday.

“Rutter’s has evolved as a business over the years, from a dairy to convenience stores, from smokes and cokes to fuel and food service,” said Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We are constantly listening and learning from our customers, and VGTs are one example of our progressive model.”

Rutter’s has partnered with Marquee by Penn, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, Inc., to open more than ten VGT rooms in 2019.

Rutter’s also expects to open three more VGT rooms within the coming month, at their Port Royal, Duncansville, and West Manchester locations.

“We are excited to partner with Rutter’s and combine our expertise with their established success in the convenience store industry,” said Jeff Morris, Vice President of Public Affairs for Penn National Gaming.

Locations licensed for VGTs will provide customers, 21 years of age and older, with five machines in a designated VGT room.